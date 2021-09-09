UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $822,950.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00132602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00189459 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.35 or 0.07449387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.61 or 1.00157379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.03 or 0.00777744 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

