UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.35. UP Fintech shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 26,064 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
