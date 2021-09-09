UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.35. UP Fintech shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 26,064 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

