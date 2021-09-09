Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.70 million, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

