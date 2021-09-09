US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,144 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

