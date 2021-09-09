US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,869 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

