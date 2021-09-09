US Bancorp DE Acquires 9,542 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

