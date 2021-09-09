US Bancorp DE Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,100,150 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

