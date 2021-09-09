US Bancorp DE Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WEX by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in WEX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 4.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in WEX by 34.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

