Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $84.70 million and $1.40 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

