Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vallourec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

VLOWY remained flat at $$1.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

