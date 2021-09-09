Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 5.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 51,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,854. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

