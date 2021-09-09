Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $309.29

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $309.29 and last traded at $309.23, with a volume of 49027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

