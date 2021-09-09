Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after purchasing an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,175,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

