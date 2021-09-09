Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,068. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

