Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,099. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.