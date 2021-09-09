Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.83. 357,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

