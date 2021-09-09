Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $414.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.69 and its 200-day moving average is $386.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

