Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.