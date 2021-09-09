Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

VT opened at $106.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

