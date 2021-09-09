Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 1,156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 277.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 143,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,820 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atomera in the first quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

