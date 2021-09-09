Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

