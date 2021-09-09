Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.