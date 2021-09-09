Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $156,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock worth $3,917,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

