Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $579.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.46. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

