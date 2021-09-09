VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $57.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,029.88 or 1.00042933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000150 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,131,346 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

