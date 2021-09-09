Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. 17,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,867. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

