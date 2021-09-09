Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $191.37 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

