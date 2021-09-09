Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.73

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 3234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.59.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). Sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,040,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

