Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

