Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 5,718 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 215.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $110.99 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.