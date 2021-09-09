Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $224.68 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average is $204.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 44,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

