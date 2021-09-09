Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $206.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

