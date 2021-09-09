Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

