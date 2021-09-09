Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.