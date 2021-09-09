Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 587 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $292.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

