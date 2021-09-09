Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 201,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,256,000 after buying an additional 191,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.