Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

