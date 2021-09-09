ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $49.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 8,930,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,919,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

