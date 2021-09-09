Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 14,372 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,666,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,436,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.
- On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.
- On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.
Shares of VICR stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.
About Vicor
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
