Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 14,372 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,666,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,436,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

