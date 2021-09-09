Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.00

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.94, with a volume of 1931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 946 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $121,740.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,749 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,834 in the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

