Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.00

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.94, with a volume of 1931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.
VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 946 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $121,740.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,749 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,834 in the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
