Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

