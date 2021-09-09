Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $3,006. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

