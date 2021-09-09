Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,847,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 579,302 shares of company stock valued at $48,463,456 over the last ninety days.

RBLX stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.