Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 223,001 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sonos worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonos by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $2,859,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

