Vidulum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,410.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $226,433.46 and $1,410.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004074 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

