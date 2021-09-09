VIG Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $894,009.93 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,633,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars.

