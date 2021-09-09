Vipstar Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $3.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00019012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

