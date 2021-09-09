Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 87,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

