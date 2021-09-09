Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $224.94. 512,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,193,951. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

