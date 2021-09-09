Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 147,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 84,359 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $104.77. 19,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.41.

